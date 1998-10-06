Track Record 2016/2017

|
Our covered positions for the Newsletter Portfolio are below.
70% have been for GAINS of 50% or GREATER.
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $5.10 for a 126% GAIN.
INUVO, INC. Closed position at $2.12 for an 80% GAIN.
VERICEL CORPORATION. Closed position at $4.26 for a 85% GAIN.
TREMOR VIDEO. Closed position at $2.42 for a 50% GAIN.
PIXELWORKS, INC. Closed position at $3.45 for a 60% GAIN.
ACCURIDE CORPORATION. Closed position at $2.58 for a 34% GAIN.
(acquired by Crestview Partners)
CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $1.74 for a 74% GAIN.
FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Closed position at $3.12 for a 52% GAIN.
AXT, INC. Closed position at $4.85 for a 52% GAIN.
ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS. Closed position at $3.90 for a 63% GAIN.
HISTOGENIX CORPORATION. Closed position at $4.20 for a 78% GAIN.
BIOPHARMX CORPORATION. Closed position at $1.18 for an 81% GAIN.
XOMA CORPORATION. Closed position at $5.80 for a 92% LOSS.
(price reflects reverse stock split)
GTX, INC. Closed position at $7.02 for a 57% LOSS.
(price reflects reverse stock split)
SENOMYX, INC. Closed position at $4.28 for a 52% GAIN.
BOVIE MEDICAL. Closed position at $3.84 for a 71% GAIN.
SUPPORT.COM. Closed position at 75¢ for an 80% LOSS.
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $4.48 for a 75% GAIN.
WAFERGEN BIO-SYSTEMS. Closed position at $1.30 for a 62% GAIN.
CERULEAN PHARMA. Closed position at $3.35 for 58% GAIN.
ORGANOVO HOLDINGS. Closed position at $4.32 for a 59% GAIN.
UNILIFE. Closed position at $2.10 for a 90% LOSS.
(price reflects reverse stock split)
AROTECH CORPORATION. Closed position at $3.52 for a 60% GAIN.
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $2.95 for a 70% GAIN.
ATOSSA GENETICS. Closed position at $2.15 for an 87% LOSS.
(price reflects reverse stock split)
ONCOGENEX PHARMA. Closed position at 54¢ for an 82% LOSS.
MATTSON TECHNOLOGY. Closed position at $3.66 for a 20% GAIN.
(acquired by E-Town Dragon)
RADISYS CORPORATION. Closed position at $4.34 for a 55% GAIN.
CERULEAN PHARMA. Closed position at $3.50 for a 77% GAIN.
GALENA BIOPHARMA. Closed position at 45¢ for an 85% LOSS.
CTI BIOPHARMA. Closed position at 34¢ for an 86% LOSS.
VERICEL CORPORATION. Closed position at $5.40 for a 50% GAIN.
CELATOR PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $7.95 for a 256% GAIN.
RXI PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $2.40 for an 87% LOSS.
(price reflects reverse stock split)
APRICUS BIOSCIENCES. Closed position at 36¢ for an 86% LOSS.
BIND THERAPEUTICS. Closed position at $2.20 for a 61% GAIN.
MEDICINOVA, INC. Closed position at $5.80 for a 66% GAIN.
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS. Closed position at $2.47 for a 56% GAIN.
SYNTA PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at 40¢ for an 86% LOSS.
PACIFIC SUNWEAR. Closed position at 14¢ for a 95% LOSS.
ARGOS THERAPEUTICS. Closed position at $4.35 for a 60% GAIN.
ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS. Closed position at $3.35 for a 55% GAIN.
AVIAT NETWORKS. Closed position at 70¢ for a 74% LOSS.
TOWERSTREAM. Closed position at 22¢ for a 92% LOSS.
The Newsletter is published twice-monthly. Upon receipt of your subscription, we will e-mail a password, and further information, to you. Good Luck.
